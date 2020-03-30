TYLER, Texas — Blood supplies across the U.S. have been impacted by the coronavirus, including East Texas.

Beginning Monday, Tyler Junior College is partnering with Carter Bloodcare for the 9th annual '50 Gallon Challenge' blood drive, to help replenish the supply in East Texas.

According to a spokesperson with Tyler Junior College, The East Texas region is approximately 1,500 units low.

Due to safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Jacquelyn Decker with Carter Bloodcare said, they have lost about 60 blood drive in the last two weeks.

"A lot of those were at high schools and in colleges, and of course, they're closed down right now. What most people don't understand is our high schools and colleges carry about 30% of the blood supply. So, it was a pretty big hit all at one time," Decker said.

According to Decker, this does not include blood drives supported by local businesses, which have also been forced to close.

While the organization relies on volunteer donors to help sustain the community blood supply, Decker said they are taking extra precautions for potential donors.

"We are limiting the number of people that can come on the bus at one time. We're having people actually wait in their cars and we'll either go grab them or text them when it's their time to donate. We're having them [donors] answer their questions while they're waiting in their car, so that they're spending as little amount of time as possible on the coach buses. Then of course, extra cleaning procedures in-between each donor."

Decker recommends potential donors make appointments in advance, by visiting Carter Bloodcare's website.

Because blood banks are an essential health service, potential donors are exempt from stay-at-home orders. However, anyone who believes they may be sick, should not give blood.

The 9th annual '50 Gallon Challenge' blood drive runs Monday, March 30th through Friday, April 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carter Bloodcare's mobile units will be stationed at the corner of Fifth Street and Baxter Avenue on the TJC main campus and at TJC West.

For more information, call the TJC Center for Student Life & Involvement office at 903-510-2797 or email Tyler at ltyl@tjc.edu.