TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who officials say caused a fatal accident in March 2019 has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive on reports of a pin-in wreck around 10:45 p.m. Monday, March 4.

RELATED: Police release identities of men killed, injured in overnight wreck in Tyler

Preliminary witness accounts and the on-scene investigation revealed a Jeep, driven by Ethan Craft, 24, of Tyler, was driving westbound on the loop at a high rate of speed when he ran the red light and hit an SUV, driven by Dan Rodela Gonzalez, 25, also of Tyler.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from his vehicle. Craft was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dan Rodela Gonzalez

Facebook

According to Smith County judicial records, Craft was arrested on Monday, around 6:20 p.m. and charged with intoxication manslaughter. His bond was set at $500,000.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will have the latest information as it becomes available.