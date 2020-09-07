Tyler Police identify homicide victim

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Draveon Tykeith McCullough of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has identified the victim in an overnight homicide.

According to the department, 21-year-old Draveon Tykeith McCullough of Tyler was found lying in the front of a residence with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The resident stated someone knocked on his door and when he answered a gun was pointed at him. A struggle ensued and McCullough was shot.

An investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics on scene.