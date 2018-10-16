TYLER TEXAS — Tyler Public Library is having a book sale Wednesday through Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, open until 5:30 p.m Thursday and Friday, open until 4:30 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

There are hundreds of boxes of history and biography books. There are 20,000 items altogether in the sale including religion, hobbies, crafts, gardening, travel, classics, health, humor, music, arts, poetry, animals/nature and reference.

Other available books include fiction in hardback, paperback and large print, along with science fiction, Westerns, mysteries and romance.

There is also a special category of old books dating from the 1950s and earlier, some to the 1800s.

Items are $1 for hardback books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records, and 50 cents for all children’s books, paperbacks, VHS tapes and audiobooks.

© 2018 KYTX