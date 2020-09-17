UT Tyler honors local nurses with '24 Hours of Thanks' event

"It feels good that they take the time out of their day to show appreciation to us."

TYLER, Texas — For 24 hours, UT Tyler staff and students are covering all nursing shifts at various East Texas Hospitals to show gratitude to health care professionals.

"It feels good that they take the time out of their day to show appreciation to us," registered nurse Sandra Nash said.

UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell, along with City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKeller, honored healthcare workers' dedication to the community.

"They are at the front lines of all healthcare here across our region. Dealing with COVID a common cold and a lot of other elements of patients that walk through their doors on a day-to-day basis," Dr. Tidwell said.

"To have a moment to honor the great work that our nurses do every single day it's very important to me to show the nurses how much I appreciate the service they are providing here," Dr. McKeller said.

"It's very rewarding to know we are acknowledged and appreciated for why we come to work everyday for what drives us to be here and for the job that we do," London Smith, Clinical Nurse Educator for Women and Children Services, said.

UT Tyler says other community members will continue showing their appreciation until 10 a.m. on Thursday at the following locations:

TYLER:

UT Health East Texas

1000 South Beckham Avenue

Distribution site: between main entrance and parking garage (in case of rain: 2nd floor skywalk)

Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president will be handing out bags at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

800 East Dawson Street

Distribution site: corner of Heart Hospital parking lot on East Dawson Street (in case of rain: 3rd floor between Bradley Thompson Tower and Ornelas Tower)

Dr. Michael Tidwell, UT Tyler president will be handing out gift bags at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

UT Health North Campus

Hwy 271

Distribution site: near Parking Lot A and Building G

PALESTINE:

(7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 through 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17):

Palestine Regional Medical Center

2900 South Loop 256

Distribution site: in front of building near ER

LONGVIEW:

(bags will be distributed inside the hospital)

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center (10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16)

700 East Marshall Avenue

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall (10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16)

811 South Washington Avenue

Longview Regional Medical Center (1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16)

2901 North Fourth Street

Everest Rehab Hospital Longview (Afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 16)