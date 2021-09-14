VERIFY: Unemployment benefits and vaccine mandates

A viewer asked if a Texan could draw unemployment benefits if they leave a job because of a vaccine mandate. It is possible, though highly unlikely.

TYLER, Texas — COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is becoming much more than just a topic of medical conversation.

President Joe Biden has required vaccination for millions of federal and private workers and many companies are making it mandatory on their own.

People who don’t want to get the shot are afraid of what will happen if it costs them their jobs.

THE QUESTION

Can someone draw unemployment in Texas if they lose their job due to vaccine requirements?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

True, but very rarely

WHAT WE FOUND

President Biden signed executive orders to require federal workers and contractors be fully-vaccinated or show weekly negative COVID-19 tests and to require OSHA to make vaccination mandatory at all companies with 100 or more workers. The White House estimates this would impact nearly 100 million workers, or two-thirds of the total U.S. labor force.

In Texas, roughly 59-percent of people are fully-vaccinated, but people over 65 are much more likely to be vaccinated than those who are younger and more likely to be working.

In a statement, Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission, said “being vaccinated or lack thereof is not determinative in and of itself regarding work separation.” He added, “every unemployment insurance claim is reviewed on a case by case basis. Each case is different, and what happens in an unemployment claim is dependent upon the individual facts.”

On its website, the Texas Workforce Commission says one of the eligibility checks it performs when a person files a claim for unemployment insurance benefits is about job separation. It says, “Most people who quit their jobs do not receive unemployment benefits.” Additionally, it says a person may be ineligible if they were fired from their job for violating company policy.

Bill Hommel, an employment attorney with Hommel Law Firm in Tyler, said vaccine mandates are company policies, so that is why few people who fall into this category would likely succeed in getting unemployment benefits.

“In my view, an employer directs you to do something like wear a mask or get the vaccine, and you don't do it, that's insubordination,” he said, “and that's going to always disqualify you from receiving unemployment benefits.”