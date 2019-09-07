JACKSONVILLE, Texas — More businesses are making their way to Jacksonville and with more businesses mean more job opportunities.

Within the corners of the Norman Industrial Park, lies many manufacturing companies. The newest to the group, Zyklus Heat Transfer, Inc (Zyklus), will expand its way throughout the area. Currently, the manufacturer for heat exchange and other air conditioning components have a business already in Jacksonville.

However, in June of 2018, the business partnered with the Italy-based group, LU-VE. The group has production companies in places like Russia, Europe, and Asia. With the new partnership, this will be the first time the business will have a business on U.S. soil.

“We're really focusing on making Jacksonville a place where people want to be because businesses want to locate where they can find a workforce," President of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, James Hubbard, said. "It's a booming economy."

Construction for the new manufacturing facility will take place within the next six months, according to Hubbard. The building will sit on 20-acres of land and take up 300,000 square feet. Hubbard also says it has the potential to house hundreds of jobs.

In addition to the new Zyklus, there will be a new Walgreens and a 10-year old vacant building will be transformed into a recycling resource center called Polywize. Thus, providing more opportunities for employment.

“Jacksonville benefits from a really diverse economy, a lot of manufacturing jobs. But, this specific project is going to feel and require a lot of different skill sets,” Hubbard said.

The Economic Development Corporation is also hosting a job fair Thursday, July 18 at the Norman Activity Center. Hubbard says, at last years job fair, there were about 50 employers and 350 job seekers. He expects this year for more people to come out.

Although Cherokee County has a 3% unemployment rate, Hubbard says providing more jobs and hosting job fairs could be a way to drive more people to Jacksonville.

“It’s great opportunity for people to find out that career opportunities that are in their backyard,” Hubbard explained.

To find out more information about Jacksonville's Job Fair, click here.