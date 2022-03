Tyler will be hosting four major postseason basketball games: 3 high school boys regional quarterfinals and a Lone Star Conference Tournament first round game.

TYLER, Texas — Just call the Rose City, Hoop City.

Tyler will be hosting four major postseason basketball games on Tuesday — three high school boys regional quarterfinals and a Lone Star Conference Tournament first round game.

UT TYLER

The UT Tyler women’s squad, in the midst of an historic turnaround, are hosting a Lone Star Conference postseason in the Patriots’ first year of eligibility.