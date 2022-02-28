The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic returns on April 9

This Classic All-Star game gives East Texas high school seniors the opportunity to showcase their talent for college coaches and hometown fans.

TYLER, Texas — The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Wagstaff Gymnasium on Tyler Junior College campus.

After being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Classic All-Star game returns to honor the distinguished young athletes of East Texas.

"This event reflects the core of our practice. Competition, athletics, and the opportunity for athletes to perform at an optimal level are some of the better things in life," Dr. John Priddy, President of Azalea Orthopedics said. "We are proud to support these senior athletes again this year."

Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star selection panel. The teams are geographically divided which gives rival players an opportunity to team up in these games. It's an opportunity for the public to witness top tier talent in an East vs. West showdown.

On April 9th, doors open at 5:00 p.m. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are $6.00 for adults, students are $3.00 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free.