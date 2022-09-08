College football commentator Tim Brando highlights 16th Annual East Texas Kickoff Luncheon

More than 40 teams were represented as SPORTyler kicked off the 2022 season in style with a high-profile keynote speaker.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — It was a packed house at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center Tuesday to officially begin the 2022 season with the 16th Annual East Texas Kickoff Luncheon.

More than 40 schools were in attendance to hear the keynote speaker, Fox college football commentator, Tim Brando, who had an early start right here in East Texas.

"I was the voice of the Pine Tree Pirates in the fall of 1973," Brando said. "I used to come all the time to East Texas, places like Gladewater. Center, Gilmer and South Central Texas. Never got to do the big Lobos though, did the Mavericks -- did Marshall, but never got to do a Lobos game so that was a big miss in my early career."

As he's become the face of college football, looking out on the young athletes in attendance, even as a big shot like him there's no Friday night lights without a region like East Texas.

"Tyler, Kilgore, even smaller places like Hallsville where Robert Newhouse played. Friday Night Lights is an old story, I mean, it's a new movie still. It's been made in the last 15 years but it's the story of Texas high school football."

Later in the program, while not in attendance, the Palestine Wildcats were awarded the Coach Danny Palmer East Texas Team Community Service Award, for how they rallied behind fallen Palestine coach Michael Coyne's wife following that tragic accident coming back from the Dallas Mavericks playoff game.