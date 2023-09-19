x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Golf

Jordan Spieth announces the birth of his second child. The Dallas golfer is now a girl dad.

Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie on Sept. 12.
Credit: AP Photo/George Walker IV
Jordan Spieth hits off the eighth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

DALLAS — Jordan Spieth missed out on the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Marco Simone outside Rome, and for good reason: His wife gave birth to their second child.

Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie. She was born on Sept. 12, right after the U.S. team returned from Italy.

Spieth, a three-time major champion, will be making his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup, tied with Rickie Fowler for most on the U.S. team.

He and his wife Annie have a son, Sammy, who was born in November 2021. Spieth brought Sammy out to the Presidents Cup last September, holding him up to a massive cheer on the first tee as the toddler wore headphones.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

City of Tyler to propose downtown revitalization project to Smith County Commissioners Court

Before You Leave, Check This Out