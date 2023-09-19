Jordan Spieth announces the birth of his second child. The Dallas golfer is now a girl dad.

Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie on Sept. 12.

DALLAS — Jordan Spieth missed out on the Ryder Cup scouting trip to Marco Simone outside Rome, and for good reason: His wife gave birth to their second child.

Spieth posted on social media that his wife gave birth to a girl named Sophie. She was born on Sept. 12, right after the U.S. team returned from Italy.

Spieth, a three-time major champion, will be making his fifth appearance in the Ryder Cup, tied with Rickie Fowler for most on the U.S. team.