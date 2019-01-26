TYLER, Texas — There are just a few weeks left in the high school basketball regular season, so each game becomes more important for teams fighting for playoff spots.

On Friday night, we had several big games in East Texas.

11-6A BOYS

Lee hosted Mesquite and the Red Raiders really needed a win to keep their playoff chances alive. Lee came out hot and led after 1 quarter. But the Skeeters got hot from the outside, knocking down a lot of 3s in the 2nd. That gave them the lead and they wouldn't give that lead up as they beat Lee 58-49.

Longview is in good shape to make the playoffs and the Lobos helped their cause on Friday as they beat Rockwall-Heath 67-56.

11-6A GIRLS

The Lee girls still have an outside shot to make a run at the district title or the 2nd seed. And the Lady Raiders kept those hopes alive on Friday as they went to Mesquite and picked up the big 52-24 win.

Longview is in a tight fight for the final playoff spot and the Lady Lobos also helped themselves out on Friday with an 81-52 win over Rockwall-Heath.

16-5A BOYS

Nacogdoches was alone atop the standings until they suffered their first district loss on Tuesday. The Dragons tried to bounce back on Friday as they played at John Tyler. This was an incredibly competitive game that went down to the wire. BJ Williams hit a shot at the buzzer for the Dragons and that was the difference as they won 50-49.

16-5A GIRLS

First place in the district was on the line on Friday. Lufkin had a 1 game lead over Jacksonville and that lead was courtesy of the Lady Pack's win over the Maidens in December. The rematch was on Friday in Jacksonville and it was a close game, but Lufkin just had a little more as they won 48-40.