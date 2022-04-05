East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Dylan Blomquist

After dominating in the regular season freshman Dylan Blomquist earns himself Player of the Week honors.

TYLER, Texas — Dylan Blomquist is a very talented freshman for the UT Tyler Patriots baseball team. He not only is conference player of the week for his pitching abilities he also hits for this team.

A lot of time in baseball you don't see a pitcher hit but this athlete can do it all. When asked how he got to be successful he said, "My strengths are my competitiveness. My teammates know that probably one of the most competitive people out there. Also, I try to keep myself as humble as possible, because baseball is a very humbling game. And so those two characteristics of mine are very important."

He is about as humble as they come. The way he treats his teammates and how he has a team first approach is something that is admirable.