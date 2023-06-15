East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Harleton's Carson Wallace

The sophomore standout had a fantastic season, capped off by a state championship and an MVP award.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARLETON, Texas — It's been an unbelievable season for the Harleton baseball team. At one point, it didn't seem like they would ever lose a game. In fact, they only lost one all season long, in extra innings too.

The biggest factor for the Wildcats has been players stepping up in big moments to help lead them to success. As the season rolled into the playoffs, the lights got brighter, and the pressure intensified. And just like he's done all season long, sophomore Carson Wallace stepped up.

In the regional final against Douglass, he broke the game wide open with a bases clearing triple, helping send the Wildcats to the state tournament.

"The crowd was going crazy when I stepped into the box," Wallace said. "They were chanting my nickname and I just knew I had to do the job with the bases loaded."

Once Harleton got to Round Rock, Wallace kept his hot streak going at just the right time. The team fought through the adversity, and when the dust settled, the dream had come true.

The Harleton baseball team became state champions, bringing the trophy home for the first time in school history.

"The feeling was amazing. No team from Harleton has won state in any sport," Wallace said. "Being the first one, it feels amazing being able to get it done."

His heroic playoff efforts earned him another impressive piece of hardware as well. Talk about a great week: Wallace was also awarded MVP honors for the 2A state tournament.

Harleton only had two seniors on this championship roster, including Wallace as a star sophomore talent. For all the others in 2A, watch out! This Harleton team is already looking at repeating next year.