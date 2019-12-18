TYLER, Texas — With a press conference scheduled at 1 p.m. with the Tyler Lee high school football coach who is leaving for an assistant coaching job at a college, the rumors around Tyler involve former Baylor head coach Art Briles being interviewed for the high school job.

Briles was let go from Baylor after his student-athletes were involved in sexual assault allegations.

Briles, currently the head coach at Mt. Vernon High School, may not be the right man for the job in Tyler.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.