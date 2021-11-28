REGIONAL FINALS: East Texas high school football playoff matchups

TYLER, Texas — It's officially playoff time in Texas!
CBS19 has compiled a list of all of the Regional Final high school football playoff matchups featuring East Texas teams!
Check it out below!
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer - 7 p.m., Parker Field in Mount Pleasant
Daingerfield vs. Waskom - 7 p.m., Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches
Timpson vs. Centerville - 7 p.m., Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville
Diboll vs. Lorena - 7 p.m., Green Stadium in Bryan
Mount Vernon vs. West - 7 p.m., Ford Center in Frisco
Texas High vs. Crosby - 7:30 p.m., Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin
Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 7:30 p.m., Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress