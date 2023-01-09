x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Under The Lights

WEEK 3: East Texas high school football scoreboard

For all the best high school football highlights, check out Under the Lights at 10PM on CBS19!

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — It's Week 3 of the 2023 East Texas high school football season and CBS19 is bringing you real-time scores from all across the Piney Woods.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Harleton 0 - White Oak 0 (1Q)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Grace 0 - Brook Hill 0 (1Q)

Kilgore 0 - Pine Tree 0 (1Q)

Quinlan Ford 0 - Bullard 0 (1Q)

Harmony 0 - Beckville 0 (1Q)

Daingerfield 0 - Timpson 0 (1Q)

Arp 0 - Carlisle 0 (1Q)

Mineola 0 - West Rusk 0 (1Q)

Rusk 0 - Athens 0 (1Q)

Mabank 0 - Brownsboro 0 (1Q)

Tyler Legacy 0 - Longview - (1Q)

Spring Hill 0 - Gladewater 0 (1Q)

Mesquite Horn 0 - Tyler High 0 (1Q)

Van 0 - Lindale 0 (1Q)

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out