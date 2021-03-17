Chapel Hill takes down Tyler High 12-2

After a shaky first inning, it was all Chapel Hill Tuesday night in a 12-2 victory.

The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs played host to the Lady Lions of Tyler High School Tuesday night in a game that was close but soon got out of hand.

The Lady Lions loaded the base in the first frame, with two runs successfully coming across the plate via passed balls to give Tyler High an early 2-0 lead.

However, that's all they would get this evening before the Lady Bulldogs would shut the door.