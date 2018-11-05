TYLER - Tyler ISD has some great athletes and some great teams, but over the last few years, they've struggled a bit during the track and field season.

In the last 3 years, only 1 individual has qualified for the state meet. But this year, both teams have started to turn a corner.

Lee is sending one athlete to the state meet. Branson Ellis won the 6A pole vault title last year and this year, his qualifying height was more than a foot higher than anyone else in the state.

Ellis says, "Really dedicating myself to it and working as hard as I've ever worked in my life, just trying to set a new record and maybe even a state record this year...we'll see how it goes."

John Tyler hasn't had anyone go to the state meet since 2014, but they're changing that in a big way this year. The Lions had 2 relay teams qualify for state (4x100 & 4x200) and one individual (Ke'Tavion Humber in the 110 meter hurdles). Based on their qualifying times, the Lions have a good chance to bring home a medal this year and they're excited about that possibility.

Michael Givens-Washington says, "I didn't think we'd be at this point right now but we came a long way from last year to this year, we just have faith in ourselves."

All of our 6A athletes will be in action on Saturday afternoon.

