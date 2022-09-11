Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks with thumb injury

ARLINGTON, Texas — When it rains, it pours.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury.
He appeared to hurt his right hand after hitting it against a Bucs defender while throwing the ball.
When asked about the injury after the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott will be out several weeks.
A high-ranking front office source further confirms to WFAA that the team expects Prescott to likely miss six to eight weeks with the injury, which requires surgery on a joint above his right thumb.
Per that timeline, the earliest Prescott could return to game action would be on October 23 against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
During a postgame news conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would only describe Prescott's injury as "significant."
Prescott himself told reporters after the game that, following hitting his hand, he couldn't grip the football. He took himself out of the game to check with medical staff.
Fans appeared to boo the quarterback and toss projectiles his way as he ran off the field, through the tunnel and into the locker room.
The Cowboys quarterback also said after the game that he expects to have doctors both consult him and perform surgery on his hand on Monday, at which point he'll have a better timetable for his recovery.
"Things happen that I can't control, and who am I to question it," Prescott said. "It’s not the worst thing that’s happened to me. It’s just another bump in the road."
With around five minutes left in the game, backup quarterback Cooper Rush subbed in to finish off the disastrous game for Dallas.
It was an ugly night for Prescott before the injury, too, as miscues and missed throws were the story of the Dallas offense. Prescott finished with 134 yards passing and an interception.