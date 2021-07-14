TURN THE TOWN PURPLE: SFA Purple Lights Fund Tour makes stop in Tyler

SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey as well as Colby Carthel and Kyle Keller highlight the big names that showed up to attend SFA alumni function.

TYLER, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University is the biggest university in all of East Texas.

Tyler is the largest city in East Texas, so when the SFA Purple Lights Fund began their tour of Texas, it was only fitting the Rose City would be a major stop on the map.

Tuesday evening, SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey, Head Football Coach Colby Carthel, and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kyle Keller were joined by Lumberjack alumni at Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler for a night to celebrate SFA's athletic excellence.

Monday evening the Purple Lights Tour rolled though Longview, and Wednesday they will be in the Dallas Metroplex.