NJCAA Women: Apache Ladies win in overtime

Jasmine Payne made a 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime and Deborah Ogayemi came up with key rebounds and free throws in the extra period as No. 17 seed Tyler Junior College defeated No. 16 Chipola (Florida) 67-65 on Wednesday in the opening game of the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.