East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: TJC's Corey Camper

Tyler Junior College star freshman played a lights out game against Panola College to earn himself Player of the Week honors.

TYLER, Texas — Corey Camper is a humble young athlete for the Tyler Junior College men's basketball team.

With that being said, he does not play like it.

This stud guard scored 33 points in a tough loss to Panola College.

During this game the Apaches didn't have several players so they didn't have on substitution available to play so Camper played every single minute in this game.

Playing an entire game is extremely tiring, so the fact that Camper found a lot of success during this game shows how much of a star he really is.

According to head coach Mike Marquis, Camper started off slow at the beginning of this season but has really turned it on as the year has progressed.

"It's fun to see his confidence in his shooting, we always thought he could do that and now he is really showing that he can," Marquis said.