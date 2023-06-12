NFL star Trent Williams returns to Longview for annual football camp

Trent Williams brought his annual football camp back to Longview for another year with Longview Orthopedic, Vincent Taylor and his mom Veronica Williams

LONGVIEW, Texas — San Francisco 49ers star offensive tackle and Longview Lobo alum Trent Williams returned to his old stomping grounds Sunday to host his annual football camp, free to more than 150 high school athletes.

"It always feels good, you know, this is gratification for me every time I come back to be able to give my time and donate these wonderful coaches that come out here and teach these kids you the game of football in the short time that we can," Williams said.

It was a star-studded affair. To help get the most out of the high school athletes were college coordinators, former players and former Lobo turned retired NFL veteran running back, Chris Ivory.

“This is special," Ivory said. "We grew up as kids together, playing football all the way through high school. And to just be two guys and make it to the NFL, that's a blessing.”

Longview Orthopedic was on site as a co-sponsor as the athletes conditioned and worked out in their individual skill groups.

Along side the pro players was one of the top NFL agents in the game, Trent Williams' agent and Longview native, Vincent Taylor, who says giving back to their hometown has always been a collaborative effort.

"Since the beginning, we knew we wanted to do something together as we've done all of his pro career," Taylor said. "This is something that we know will live on beyond both our careers as an agent and as a professional football player.”

Entering the 20234/24 as the top offensive lineman in the NFL, Williams said he owes everything to his hometown.

"To go to the highest that I've been and knowing that none of that would have been possible without the structure, the coaching that I got coming from Longview and the community," Williams said. "It made it all possible so I'm nothing without Longview so I'm super proud to be from here."