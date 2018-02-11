WINONA - The bi-district round of the high school volleyball playoffs took place on Monday and Tuesday.

30 East Texas teams advanced to round 2, but they didn't get much time to rest. The area round of the playoffs kicked off on Thursday night around East Texas.

Click the video above to see highlights from the Tatum vs. Mt. Vernon match. And below, we have all the results from Thursday night's area round matches.

4A REGION 2

Nevada Community def. Bullard 3-1

4A REGION 3

China Spring def. Carthage 3-2

Midlothian Heritage def. Huntington 3-0

3A REGION 2

Ponder def. Edgewood 3-0

Gunter def. Emory Rains 3-0

Mt. Vernon def. Tatum 3-1

Van Alstyne def. Grand Saline 3-1

New Diana def. New Boston

3A REGION 3

Central Heights def. Boling 3-1

2A REGION 3

Beckville def. Detroit 3-0

Gary def. Quinlan Boles 3-1

North Hopkins def. Carlisle 3-0

Timpson def. Bogata Rivercrest 3-1

Cayuga def. Evadale 3-0

