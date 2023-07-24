What's up with the lights in the night sky?

The origin is more human than you might think.

TEXAS, USA — All across West Texas Sunday night people shot videos of strange-looking lights in the sky

Many even assumed they might’ve been looking at UFOs.

But thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

"So last night, Sunday night, we had a launch," said NewsWest 9 Meteorologist Dan Grigsby. "SpaceX did a launch out of Cape Canaveral, Florida; releasing some Starlink satellites that actually passed through South Texas. That's what a lot of people saw."

The goal of Starlink is to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to parts of the planet that usually don't get any. These launches are part of the process of trying to achieve that goal.

“If you see a bright light in the sky, chances are that it’s a satellite," said Grigsby. "Other times when you see a string of lights, which is also pretty common out here, that’s just a string of individual lights which represents satellites that are up higher in the sky. That’s why they’re not as bright.”