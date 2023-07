The Tyler Police Department said the major crash was located at the 1600 block W. 6th street around 11 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — A 2-vehicle crash resulted in a several injuries in Tyler Friday morning.

The Tyler Police Department said the major crash was a head on collision between two vehicles located at the 1600 block W. 6th street around 11 a.m.

In each vehicle, there was one occupant. The two drivers in each vehicle were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries, police said.