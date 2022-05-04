Meteorologist from the National Weather Service surveys the storm damage in Whitehouse

Have you ever wondered how the magnitude of a storm is ranked by the experts? We tagged along a damage survey to see

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Shreveport National Weather Service office sent out Jason Hansford, one of their meteorologists, to survey the extent of damage left behind in Whitehouse.

"We can replace things, we just can't replace life." said Hansford.

Hansford was sent out to gather storm clues, known as damage indicators, to properly assess the extent of damage in Whitehouse.

"Typically you need stronger winds to snap a tree than you would to uproot them."

Outside of physical tree damage, the direction of scattered debris is also considered. Using a series of observations, Hansford made an early determination that the damage in the city of Whitehouse was likely caused by straight-lined winds estimated to be up to 100 mph at localized locations.

“We as meteorologists we have this mission to go out an educate people that straight-lined winds from severe thunderstorms, they’re just as dangerous if not more dangerous, than tornadoes.”

Hansford also stressed the importance of having more than one reliable way of receiving severe weather information as he reviewed a location where a fatality was reported due to a tree falling on to a mobile home.