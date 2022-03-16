x
KHITS goes on a radio tour to reconnect with listeners

The stations went off the air in 2019 but this tour is a way to interact with listeners and rebuild relationships.

RUSK, Texas — A group of East Texas radio stations taking its morning crews on the road stopped in Rusk on Tuesday.

The Wake Up Crew of KHITs East Texas broadcast live from the Cherokee Parcel Post in one of three stops in Rusk. The crew also visited Rusk KOA and The Daily Grind.

KHITs East Texas is comprised of four radio stations — KTLU, which is 1580 AM and 103.9 FM in Rusk, and KEBE, which is 1400 AM and 104.7 FM in Jacksonville.

