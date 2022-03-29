x
East Texas students' art on display at Tyler Art Museum's High School Art Exhibition

The 18th annual High School Art Exhibition will include the work of 86 students from 16 high schools across nine counties in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — An exhibition showcasing “the future of art” opened Sunday at the Tyler Museum of Art.

The 18th annual High School Art Exhibition, which includes the work of 86 students from 16 high schools across nine counties in East Texas, is free to the public and showcases teacher-selected artwork produced by seniors and up-and-coming juniors.

Pieces in the exhibit showcase the art education and creativity of students who produced them after lessons about different styles and mediums. The compositions combine the students’ study of art with their view of the world.

