TYLER, Texas — This weekend, East Texas is filled with events across the region.
Here's a list of events:
Feb. 17
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 PM at Discover Science Place
- Mardi Gras Upriver: Festivities begin in Downtown Jefferson
- "Copa with the View": 7 PM at ArtsView Children's Theatre
- CROWNS musical play: 7:30 PM at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Mary Poppins musical play: 7:30 PM at Pollard Theatre Center
- Food Truck & Standup: 8-10 PM at The Understudy
Feb. 18
- STEM Like a Girl: 10-11 AM at Discovery Science Place
- Oil Painting Class: 10 AM-12PM at Inbetween Studio
- Ricky Borden Memorial Kid Fish Derby: 10 AM- 2PM at Teague Park (Longview)
- Woman with Heart Health Fair & Fashion Show: 11 AM-1 PM at Broadway Square Mall
- Bella Sera Open House (Free Event): 1-3PM at 286 An County Rd. 1400, Palestine
- Mardi Gras Upriver: Krewe of Hebe Grand Parade at 2 PM in Jefferson
- Mary Poppins musical play: 2:30 PM at Pollard Theatre Center
- Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-Off: 3-7 PM at Henderson Civic Center
- Chess Club: 5-7 PM at Plaza Tower
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 PM at Discover Science Place
- Texas African American Museum Black History Month Gala: 6-9 PM at Willow Brook Country Club
- Dinner & Music with the Magills: 6-9 PM at High Hill Farm (Arp)
- "Copa with the View": 7 PM at ArtsView Children's Theatre
- 2023 Tyler Heart Ball: 7-9 PM at Hollytree Country Club
- CROWNS musical play: 7:30 PM at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Mary Poppins musical play: 7:30 PM at Pollard Theatre Center
- All Star Improv: 8-11 PM at Understudy Comedy
- Food + Wine Experience: 12-3 PM at Kiepersol Winery
Feb. 19
- Clint Alford Benefit: 11AM -8 PM at Tia Juanuta's (Henderson)
- Mardi Gras Upriver: Krewe of Hebe Children's Parade at 2 PM in Jefferson
- CROWNS musical play: 2:30 PM at Tyler Civic Theatre Center
- Mary Poppins musical play: 2:30 PM at Pollard Theatre Center
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exhibit at Discover Science Place: 5-9 PM at Discover Science Place