x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

East Texas Weekend Planner: Feb. 17-19

From musicals to galas to Mardi Gras celebrations, there is an event for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Credit: CBS19
Weekend Planner Graphic

TYLER, Texas — This weekend, East Texas is filled with events across the region. 

Here's a list of events:

Feb. 17

Feb. 18

Feb. 19 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: 'I Cheated Death' Special | Friday, February 17, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out