Smith County Animal Control celebrates free dog adoptions with 'Clear the Shelters' event on Aug. 26

The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter is hosting a pet adoption event Saturday, Aug. 26 in Tyler.

The "Clear the Shelters" is an annual nationwide pet adoption campaign.

"We are planning a family fun day at the shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 26, which will include food trucks, Kona Ice and dozens of vendors. And, of course, all the dogs in the shelter," said Amber Greene, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Coordinator.

For the entire month of August, the Smith County Animal Control is offering free dog adoptions in exchange for a donation of white washcloths, white towels or blankets.

The Smith County Animal Control said all adopted pets will receive a voucher for a rabies vaccination and spay/neuter.