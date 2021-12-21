Crews respond to fire at Longview apartment complex

The Longview Fire Department reported the fire on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. at 600 Baylor Drive.

LONGVIEW, Texas — First responders and firefighters are on the scene after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Longview.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles remained on the scene around 7 p.m. and are still working in the surrounding area.

In the report, officials said roads would be shut down at Baylor Drive and Tech Lane.

Authorities ask people to stay away from the area for their own safety until further notice.

This is still a developing story.