Life

Crews respond to fire at Longview apartment complex

The Longview Fire Department reported the fire on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. at 600 Baylor Drive.
Credit: Scott Brunner - Longview News-Journal
Crews work the scene Tuesday evening after a fire at an apartment complex on Baylor Drive in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — First responders and firefighters are on the scene after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Longview.

The Longview Fire Department reported the fire on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. at 600 Baylor Drive.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles remained on the scene around 7 p.m. and are still working in the surrounding area.

In the report, officials said roads would be shut down at Baylor Drive and Tech Lane.

Authorities ask people to stay away from the area for their own safety until further notice.

This is still a developing story.

Read more from our newspaper partners, the Longview News-Journal.

