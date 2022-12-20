East Texas community comes together to honor beloved couple after fatal crash

Rocio and Scott’s loved ones have set up a donation account at the Austin Bank in Rusk to help the family with any expenses.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas community has come together after a couple died in a car crash Monday night in Cherokee County.

According to the Department of Public Safety preliminary report, Rocio, 33, and Scott Helm, 33, were driving along FM-241 with two children in the backseat when their car lost control on the wet road and crashed into a ditch.

Scott and Helm were pronounced dead at the scene. The two 12-year-old female passengers were taken to a Dallas hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Helm family was loved and well-known. The mother of two, Rocio spent most of her time working at the courthouse and spending time with her family.

Today, the community came together to hold a prayer vigil for the couple.

For the Rusk community, the couple was very loved and will be missed.