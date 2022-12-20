East Texas community comes together to honor beloved couple after fatal crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas community has come together after a couple died in a car crash Monday night in Cherokee County.
According to the Department of Public Safety preliminary report, Rocio, 33, and Scott Helm, 33, were driving along FM-241 with two children in the backseat when their car lost control on the wet road and crashed into a ditch.
Scott and Helm were pronounced dead at the scene. The two 12-year-old female passengers were taken to a Dallas hospital to be treated for their injuries.
The Helm family was loved and well-known. The mother of two, Rocio spent most of her time working at the courthouse and spending time with her family.
Today, the community came together to hold a prayer vigil for the couple.
Rocio and Scott’s loved ones have set up a donation account at the Austin Bank in Rusk to help the family with any expenses.
For the Rusk community, the couple was very loved and will be missed.
"I just think our community needs to do what our community always does, and that's to love each other. And just, you know, keep that family in your prayers, because that's what's going to get them through this," said County Judge Chris Davis.