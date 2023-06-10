EXTRAÑAMENTE NORAMAL | East Texas family connects with more than 200,000 around the world

Los Sagi is a family of four, creating authentic content that gives many an inside look of a Latin household.

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas family is connecting with hundreds of thousands of people across the world through social media.

Hugo Salamanka and Natalia Girlado are the parents of their two children, Isabella and Mathias. Many people know them as Los Sagi, a family of YouTubers that gives many a snapshot of life in a regular Hispanic family.

"We want to show that our family has values and principles," Girlado said.

On their channel, you'll find the good times - family outings, jokes, and laughs. And then, there are the difficult moments families go through too.

"I think the channel is very human. We show that not every day is like red roses, like how we say in Latin America, which means there are days that are happy and others that are not," Salamanka said.

Salamanka and Girlado said they strive to be authentic every day -- an example of life in a Latin household.

"We show that we also face difficult days that happen to everyone but we want you to know that you are not alone," Girlado said.

Salamanka said he understands the importance of speaking in Spanish and the struggle to learn how to speak English in the United States. That's why their videos are in Spanish.

"We came to Tyler seven years ago and it's beautiful, but we also suffered a lot," Salamanka said. "We represent families that move to the U.S. and when they see our videos they can say 'there's someone like me, someone who is living what I'm living.' And I think that is very relevant."

Three years ago, their journey started as a podcast with their daughter, Isabella, in an effort to get closer to her.

"We thought how are we going to improve our communication with her," Girlado said. "So, we decided to start a podcast, and even if no one watches us, as a family, we enjoy this time together. After a time, we included Mathias."

And today they are closer than ever.

"My parents always inspire and encourage me to create videos because at times I get shy," Isabella said.

Una familia extrañamante normal is their motto and mission because they're an extremely normal family.

"As a family, we hope that families are able to be genuine and human. That they listen, spend time with each other and be present," Salamanka said.