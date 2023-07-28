Popular Mexican restaurant goes mobile with food truck in Tyler

Starting Aug. 3, Ruby's Mexican Restaurant will satisfy late night cravings with their new food truck Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

TYLER, Texas —

East Texans will soon be able to eat doblados in the middle of night thanks to a Mexican restaurant in Tyler.

According to a Facebook post, Ruby's Mexican Restaurant is set to open a food truck scheduled Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Starting next week, the food truck will satisfy late night cravings by providing their popular dishes such as tacos, doblados, quesadillas, aguas frescas and so much more.