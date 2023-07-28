x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Popular Mexican restaurant goes mobile with food truck in Tyler

Starting Aug. 3, Ruby's Mexican Restaurant will satisfy late night cravings with their new food truck Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired originally on Aug. 18, 2022.

East Texans will soon be able to eat doblados in the middle of night thanks to a Mexican restaurant in Tyler.

According to a Facebook post, Ruby's Mexican Restaurant is set to open a food truck scheduled Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Credit: Ruby's Mexican Restaurant
The popular Mexican restaurant will open a food truck in Tyler.

Starting next week, the food truck will satisfy late night cravings by providing their popular dishes such as tacos, doblados,  quesadillas, aguas frescas and so much more.

The restaurant will host an inaugural event on Aug.3 for the grand opening of their food truck located at Ruby's #1 on Gentry Parkway. The event will feature food, a DJ and mechanical bull from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out