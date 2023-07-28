Popular Mexican restaurant goes mobile with food truck in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired originally on Aug. 18, 2022.
East Texans will soon be able to eat doblados in the middle of night thanks to a Mexican restaurant in Tyler.
According to a Facebook post, Ruby's Mexican Restaurant is set to open a food truck scheduled Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Starting next week, the food truck will satisfy late night cravings by providing their popular dishes such as tacos, doblados, quesadillas, aguas frescas and so much more.
The restaurant will host an inaugural event on Aug.3 for the grand opening of their food truck located at Ruby's #1 on Gentry Parkway. The event will feature food, a DJ and mechanical bull from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.