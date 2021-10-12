'Foodtastic': Local baker Dylan Humphrey set for Disney+ competition

Humphrey's latest adventure is competing in “Foodtastic” on Disney+, which begins streaming on Wednesday.

TYLER, Texas — Whitehouse has produced a stream of talented young people.

Along with fellow Whitehouse High School graduates Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Tomlin, Dylan Humphrey is a proud Wildcat.

While Mahomes is an NFL standout with a Super Bowl title and Tomlin has pitched in Major League Baseball and in the World Series, Humphrey is in what you may call the major leagues of baking.

Humphrey’s winning smile and charming personality has made him a fan favorite on the reality baking shows.

His latest adventure is competing in “Foodtastic” on Disney+. The competition will begin streaming on Wednesday.