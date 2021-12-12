Therapet dogs participate in The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

"Animals don't judge you. They don't care what color you are, what skin color, what sexual orientation...they just love you."

TYLER, Texas — Customers at a Tyler Chick-Fil-A were greeted by some furry friends Saturday.

Therapet, an animal-assisted therapy nonprofit organization based in Tyler, participated in The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

"[It's] another easy way for us to serve and interact with the community," Bruce Belt, Therapet volunteer, said.

Originally starting in hospitals, the animals are utilized to promote health, hope and healing.

Belt says the animals are soothing.

"There have been a number of studies in which the patients' heart rate and blood pressure has decreased and the families anxiety has decreased just by petting the dogs," Belt said.

During the holiday season, the need for animal-assisted therapy increases due to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and holiday grief, which is why Therapet provides some furry happiness for everyone during this time.

During the holiday season, Therapet volunteers go to Tyler airport to help relive their anxiety by petting the dogs.

Spreading holiday cheer, Maggie, Baxter and Brutus rang the bell and provided unconditional love for all: