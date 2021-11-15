The Salvation Army searching for volunteers to make up for bell ringer shortage

According to officials, the need for volunteers is high.

TYLER, Texas — For more than 125 years, that familiar ring with those red kettles has been the symbol of giving during the holiday season through the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign.

However, in recent years the number of volunteers singing up to ring those bells has been on the decline. Captain Jeremy Walker with The Salvation Army of Tyler says they have a goal of raising $370,000 this year, but finding the volunteers to help has been challenging.

"It's really tough to hire people right now and so the more we can get volunteers out there, the more we can get this community involved," said Capt. Walker.

In 2020, The Salvation Army implemented an online tool making it easier to community members to sign up by picking a date, location and time.

"You've got to think about your neighbors in need that don't get to go home to a warm house or your neighbors in need that don't get to enjoy Christmas this year and that's what that kettle represents," said Capt. Walker.

Individuals, families and groups and encouraged to sign up. Walker said a few local Chick-fil-a locations in Tyler and Lindale are competing against one another to see who raises more money, with the winner receiving a reward recognizing their efforts.