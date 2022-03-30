Annual Easter Egg Hunt to take place on April 14

The event will take place at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 344 W, where the festivities will start at 6 pm. The hunt will end the event on the softball fields.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation's annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 14 from 6 to 8 pm.

The event will take place at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 344 W, where the festivities will start at 6 pm. The hunt will end the event on the softball fields in the park.

Activities held throughout the evening include face painting; jumpers; vendor booths; and a Kona Ice truck will be available for an additional cost. Admission to the event is free, and children attending are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets for the hunt.

The hunt itself will be categorized into age groups and the times are subject to change. Parents are not allowed on the field during the hunt times, except for the special needs time slot. Only one group may hunt at a time and the lights throughout the park during all the hunts.

There will be four egg hunt groups categorized by age:

Children with special needs at 6:45 pm

Children aged 3 to 6 at 7:00 pm

Children aged 7 to 10 at 7:20 pm

Ages 11 and older at 7:45 pm