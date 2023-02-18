LIST: Mardi Gras celebrations across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above originally aired in 2019.
Mardi Gras is next week but a couple of East Texas cities are celebrating the holiday early. Here's a list of Mardi Gras events across East Texas:
Jefferson:
- 33rd Annual Mardi Gras Upriver Festivities: "Mythology Madness" is this year's theme and there are festivities all weekend long, starting Feb. 17-19. All day attractions: Carnival, food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, souvenirs and so much more.
Henderson:
- Mardi Gras & Gumbo Cook-Off: Celebrate Mardi Grads on Feb. 18 in the city of Henderson. There will be a gumbo cook-off, beer & win garden, cake walk, activities, costume contest, and live music by Swamplano Revival Zydeco Band.
Tyler:
- Live Music: Second Line Parade Mardi Gras Party at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q: On Feb. 21, the second annual Mardi Gras Party and Parade at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q will begin at 6 PM in Downtown Tyler Square and end at Stanley's. The City of Tyler will provide shuttles from Stanley's to the start of the parade from 5:25-5:55 PM. The Mississippi Bastard Project (aka Revelers Hall Band) will be performing in the parade and at Stanley's.
- FAT Tuesday at ETX Brewing Co. benefiting PATH: On Feb. 21, from 6-10 PM, ETX Brewing Co. with be celebrating Fat Tuesday with a special Cajun menu, beer release, live music from the Zydeco Band from Louisiana, and the crowning of the King & Queen.
- Mardi Gras Extravaganza: The Hamptons in Tyler is hosting a Mardi Gras masquerade madness with a parade on Feb. 21, at 2 PM. There will be food, drinks, door prizes, community tours, and live jazz with Ramoth Gilead.