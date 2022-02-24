Tyler bakery brings Mardi Gras to East Texas with authentic king cakes

The cakes are meant to be enjoyed during Mardi Gras, which ends on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.

TYLER, Texas — A bakery and café that opened in the summer on South Broadway Avenue is bringing a little bit of Louisiana to Tyler in the form of authentic festive king cakes.

Owner Laura Jones, whose parents are from Hammond in South Louisiana, said she knew from the beginning that king cakes would be a part of Great Harvest, 6621 S. Broadway Ave., and the time is now with Fat Tuesday just days away.

“When we opened Great Harvest, we knew we wanted to bring King Cakes to East Texas in a big way,” she said. “So, I went to Lake Charles with my daughter and we learned to make them properly; these are true Louisiana King Cakes. The recipe was created in Lafayette. I learned to make them in Lake Charles, and now we offer them in Tyler.”