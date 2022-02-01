Historic Tyler bakery burglarized

TYLER, Texas — A staple in the Tyler community is alerting the public after a burglary took place.
According to Village Bakery, the historic location on 8th St. in Bergfeld Center was broken in to overnight Monday.
Owners say nobody was injured, but material items and money were stolen.
"The sad part of this is that my husband and I would do or give to anyone that asks and needs help," the owner said in a statement on Facebook. "We hope this post gets around and the person who did this to us, stole material things and money -- but they did not steal our sense of security!
The 74-year-old bakery is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 pm.
"We love the community we live in -- and nothing will change that," the owners said. "Stay safe!"
