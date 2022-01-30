x
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Rusk County officials searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects who robbed 2 homes

The RCSO says the suspects are armed with handguns and rifles.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on alert as they search for two armed and dangerous suspects.

The suspect, who are described as white men in their mid-20s, reportedly robbed two Rusk County homes and are on foot in the area of the 2000 block of Highway 43, just northeast of Henderson. The suspects are believed to be headed north. 

IF you live in the identified area, the RCSO asks residents to lock their doors and remain vigilant. 

If you see them, do not confront them. Please call 911 or the RCSO at (903) 657-3581.

