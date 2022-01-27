Man accused of burglary at church, stealing patrol car arrested twice in Harrison County

While in the caged area of the vehicle, he broke the interior of the partition, which gave him access to the driver's seat and multiple firearms.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Henderson man who was arrested at a Harrison County church on a burglary charge is accused of stealing a patrol car and running from police before getting apprehended again.

Joshua Braley was charged with burglary of a building after Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Grange Hall Church, located at 4813 Highway 43 South in Marshall.

Police said he was handcuffed and secured in a patrol unit, while deputies were gathering evidence. While in the caged area of the vehicle, Braley broke the interior of the partition, which gave him access to the driver's seat and multiple firearms.

He then fled the location in the sheriff's office patrol vehicle, according to police.

The sheriff's office tracked down the stolen patrol unit to the the 2600 block of Lake Street in Marshall, where Braley then ran on foot. Deputies established a perimeter with help from the Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and a Harrison County K-9.

Braley was found and transported to the Harrison County Jail with pending charges.