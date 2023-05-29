Tyler honors fallen heroes with annual Memorial Day celebration

Memorial Day is more than a day of relaxation and celebration, for some it's a day to remember and honor those who served to protect our country.

Many cities across East Texas held their annual Memorial Day services to ensure we never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Tyler held its annual Memorial Day ceremony, where hundreds of families, residents and local leaders came to honor our fallen and current heroes.

Throughout the ceremony, there were multiple tributes from the East Texas Men Harmony singing the National Anthem to the Marine Corps Leauge performing the 21-gun salute to first responders like Tyler Police officer John Weaver performing taps.

A day family members, like Jerry Redfearn, uses as an opportunity to visit his grandfather, Johnnie L Redfearn buried at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home - Cemetery and Mausoleum. He served in the PFC War and World War II.

"He was just a great man; everybody loved and knew him," Redfearn said. "He taught me what it was like to be a family man, always putting the family first and that's something I hope I got from him."

Another family member who took the time to remember their loved one was Linda Dieter. Her husband served in the Korean War and spent most of his life serving his country.

"He just loved being the military and loved being a part of protecting this nation," Dieter said. "I'm very thankful for him, a good husband, a good father and a man who loved his country."