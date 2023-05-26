Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen veterans in Tyler

City officials joined veterans and family of fallen service members to speak about the significance of this holiday and the dedication it takes to serve.

TYLER, Texas — Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s important we keep in mind the true reason we celebrate. Today, a Memorial Day ceremony in Tyler hosted by VFW post 1799 was filled with people honoring fallen veterans.

"We are here today to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say thank you for their sacrifices," said speaker and veteran LaRhonda Hamilton.

Veteran and commander of the Carl Webb post Jason Boyd said it's always important to thank our veterans. However, Memorial Day holds a special meaning.

"It’s about those lives that we lost in combat, while deployed overseas or while lost in service of our country," Boyd said.

Hamilton served in the U.S Army for more than 20 years. For her, military service is kind of a family tradition.

"My dad served in the Air force, and he made the ultimate sacrifice. My stepdad served in the army and served in the Vietnam war," Hamilton said.

And while many people around the country will get this Monday off of work, it's important to remember the reason why.

"I don’t see it as a day off, I don’t see it as a three-day weekend, I see it as a time where we really do need to reflect, we really do need to remember those who are out there fighting for our rights," Hamilton said.