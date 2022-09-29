MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: From bulbs to bloom sale

In this week's Mastering your garden segment, we're getting a sneak peak at the Fall bulbs to bloom sale taking place October 3rd - October 11th

TYLER, Texas — For anyone ready to start planting Fall bulbs but don't know where to begin, the Smith County Master Gardener's have a remedy for you.

The from bulbs to bloom online sale kicks off October 3rd and will run until October 11th. Brenda Strong, who started the event during the peak days of COVID says the online sale has been so successful, they are holding it for another year.

The web store opens on October 3rd at 7 a.m. and will remain open until October 11th. The sale will feature flowers grown by the Smith County Master Gardeners and are described as "heirloom, hardy and hard-to-find Earth-kind bulbs"

Those who make a purchase online can pick up their bulbs on October 15th at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler located on 3030 New Copeland Road.

There will also be an in-person educational program “From Arcadia to Arcadia: Grannies, Kissing Cousins, and Narcissus” presented by Smith County horticulturist Greg Grant from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.

More information on the conference and sale can be found on the Smith County's Master Gardener's website.