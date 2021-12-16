East Texas ministries head to Kentucky to offer aid after deadly tornadoes

J-S.T.A.R. Ministries Founder says, "it was the worst" destruction he's ever seen.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Tornadoes ripped through 6 states Friday leaving communities devastated.

In response, East Texans are heading to Kentucky to offer aid and donations.

J-S.T.A.R. Ministries Founder, Patrick Johnson says upon arrival, "it was catastrophic to say the least."

Johnson says J-S.T.A.R. Ministries has offered disaster relief since Hurricane Katrina, but these tornadoes are some of the worst he's ever seen due to the extent of damage.

Johnson says the damage included buildings, wires and power lines in the streets, vehicles turned over, windows broken out, and more.

Johnson says he saw the destruction on television and his "heart was torn" knowing that "it could be me." From there, he knew he made the 8-hour drive from Longview to Mayfield, KY.

"It's all about being the hands and feet of Jesus; helping one another and pulling together during tough times," says Johnson.

J-S.T.A.R. Ministries will be returning to Mayfield sometime next week. He says the Kentucky community is accepting all donations, but canned goods and personal hygiene are most needed.