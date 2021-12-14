East Texas Food Bank joins Kentucky’s relief efforts

“We're ready to do whatever we need to do and we're proud to be able to send these boxes to them."

TYLER, Texas — Organizations from across the nation continue to join in on Kentucky's relief efforts.

One of those organizations is the East Texas Bank, that's sending a truckload of over 2,000 boxes to families in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“While these Texas Food Bank is cleaning out its stock I think we had one truckload on hand of disaster boxes. It's part of our Feeding America system of disaster response,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.

The Feeding America Disaster Relief Response is an initiative that combines a variety of businesses, food banks, and the USDA. It sends a multitude of easy-to-ship food boxes when disaster strikes.

"That's why we those boxes on those shelves ready to go. It's not that we can't feasibly keep enough product here that will sustain through a complete disaster, but we're really a first response box," Cullinane added. "We get those immediate needs met from the families were able to work as a conduit of other donated products and loads that are coming through."

The long road to recovery for Kentuckians in Mayfield will be challenging but East Texas Food Bank says they'll be ready to help supply as much food as they can.

“We're ready to do whatever we need to do and we're proud to be able to send these boxes to them,” said Cullinane.

After this first trip, the Food Bank says they will be ready to supply any additional food relief if needed.